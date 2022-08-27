Concert raises thousands for EKY flood relief

The Burl and Landline Presents: A Concert for EKY Flood Relief
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Burl hosts 300 nights of music every year but co-owner and talent buyer, Will Harvey says Saturday’s event is especially important.

“We’re here to raise money for flood relief for our brothers and sisters in eastern Kentucky,” said Harvey.

More than a dozen artists from across and outside of Kentucky came together for a benefit concert at The Burl on Saturday.

“Luckily we have a very strong community of musicians that all are donating their time for free. All their efforts, all their energy, all their talents and we’re just happy to have a place that can facilitate that,” said Harvey.

Many of the artists in Saturday’s lineup have participated in multiple similar events, benefitting eastern Kentucky.

“They’re writing and they’re performing music and that comes from a vulnerable place and because of that, they’re always willing to help. They might not always be the most vocal people but they’re always willing to put boots on the ground and put some work in to help people,” said Austin Shuck with Appalachian Pioneer Program.

Singer/songwriter Eric Bolander is one of many artists taking The Burl stage on Saturday.

“I don’t have a whole lot of extra money, whole lot of extra time, but I’ve got a handful of songs and an instrument and if I can help bring a few extra people out to throw some extra money in the pot then i can contribute in that way,” said Bolander.

Similar benefit concerts at The Burl have raised ten of thousands of dollars. An event at The Burl in January raised $30,000 for western Kentucky after the 2021 tornadoes.

Saturday’s event has raised more than $20,000 so far.

