First Warning Forecast | Dry weekend in store as temperatures heat up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This last weekend in August will be a reminder that it is still technically summer as temperatures warm well into the 80s on Saturday and aim for the 90-degree mark on Sunday. Fortunately, no rain is expected. In fact, much of the next seven days looks dry outside of an isolated shower on Monday and a few passing showers and storms on Tuesday. After the hot finish to the weekend and start of next week, temperatures moderate towards the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with areas of dense fog as temperatures have settled into the mid 60s.

Once any fog lifts by mid to late morning, expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day on Saturday with a light wind. High temperatures reach the mid 80s for the afternoon with tolerable humidity.

Saturday evening remains rain-free as temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight. Overnight, the sky stays mostly clear with patchy fog developing again. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Increased humidity will make it feel a bit hotter.

Monday stays hot under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures near the 90-degree mark again. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly during the afternoon.

A higher chance for showers and storms arrives on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Ample sunshine with dry conditions will return Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures top out in the mid 80s.

