First Warning Forecast | Hot finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday turned into a decent day once the morning fog and low clouds scoured away. Afternoon temperatures came up around seasonable in the mid 80s. Expect Sunday afternoon’s temperatures to turn hotter and aim for the 90-degree mark. While the humidity does increase some, it should still be manageable overall, especially compared to days previously seen this summer. The hot weather sticks around on Monday, but a cold front crossing on Tuesday brings the highest chance for showers and storms out of the whole week along with slightly cooler temperatures. By the end of the week and into the start of the Labor Day weekend, it is smooth-sailing again with another dry stretch and seasonable afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Saturday evening remains rain-free as temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight. Overnight, the sky stays mostly clear.. While not as widespread, patchy fog can still form in river valleys as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Increased humidity will make it feel a bit hotter, especially as a light wind persists.

Monday stays hot under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures near the 90-degree mark again. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

A higher chance for showers and storms arrives on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Ample sunshine with dry conditions will return Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s each day.

Saturday stays dry and mostly sunny, but high temperatures turn a bit warmer to the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.