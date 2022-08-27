Man indicted in connection with Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a shooting in May that critically injured another man in Charleston, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records.

Devin Fanaris, 26, of Charleston, is accused of shooting Traquante Coles at a gas station along Washington Street East. The incident happened in early May.

A grand jury indicted Fanaris on the following charges: attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Investigators say Fanaris used a pistol to shoot Coles three times. He was arrested days after the shooting when he turned himself over to police.

Fanaris is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail.

