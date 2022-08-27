Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they located two female victims suffering from gunshots and found multiple shell casings. During the investigation, five additional victims (2 male and 3 female) arrived at local hospitals suffering from gunshots.

The victims have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear what circumstances led to this shooting.

All investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

