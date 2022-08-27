Possible pipe bomb explosion sends person to the hospital

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital in Meigs County, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that happened Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Keith Wood said the person taken to the hospital has serious injuries.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in a rural part of the county in Pomeroy.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.