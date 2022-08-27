Possible pipe bomb explosion sends person to the hospital

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital in Meigs County, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that happened Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Keith Wood said the person taken to the hospital has serious injuries.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in a rural part of the county in Pomeroy.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more information.

