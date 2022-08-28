First Warning Forecast | Heat continues into start of week with increasing storm risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 90s made their official return Sunday afternoon after an extended hiatus due to all the rain from the end of July through the middle of August. Monday will see another day of 90-degree heat before a passing cold front on Tuesday knocks temperatures down, albeit only slightly, to the mid 80s. This front also looks to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms before dry weather takes hold again from the middle of the week into the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and dry as temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Expect continued clear and quiet conditions Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Spotty fog is possible in river valleys.

Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances continue Monday night into Tuesday as a few lines of showers and storms should pass during this time period. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon with sun trying to break out between any rainy periods.

Ample sunshine with dry conditions then returns Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures top out in the mid 80s each day.

Saturday stays dry and mostly sunny, but high temperatures turn a bit warmer to the upper 80s.

An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, but most hours of the day stay dry and hot as high temperatures close in on 90 degrees.

