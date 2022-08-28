Flags to be lowered at staff in honor of K-9 officer Axel

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin ordered all City of Charleston flags at all City owned facilities will be displayed at half-staff, immediately, in honor of the life of service and heroic acts of Charleston Police Department K-9, Axel.

Charleston Police said K-9 Axel was killed on Saturday saving his partner Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with a fleeing felon who was armed with a gun and trying to escape.

“We are saddened by the loss of K-9 officer, Axel,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner, Josh, and his family – as well as all of our men and women in blue.”

“With a heavy heart and mixed emotions on our tragic loss of one of our most loyal officers, I am thankful yet saddened. I am thankful Axel was faithful, selfless, and most of all fearless in his duties for he saved the lives of two of our officers, but deeply saddened K-9 Axel is now gone,” said Chief of Police Tyke Hunt. “Please keep Axel’s partner, Ptl. Clendenin and all of our Charleston Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we cope with the loss of our K-9 officer.”

Kanawha County Commission also ordered flags on county property to be lowered also.

The Kanawha County Commission issued the following statement:

“The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department suffered a great loss last night as their Police K-9, Axel gave his life in a heroic act saving his partner Ptl. Clendenin and fellow Police Officer Ptl. Childress. We will pay our respects and honor Axel by immediately lowering the State Flags on County Property. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Law Enforcement community today.”

Flags will remain at half-staff through the day of services that have not been set.

