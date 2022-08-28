Herd is one week away from season opener

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd football team had all the makings of game day except for thousands of fans at Edwards Stadium. In their final Saturday practice before the season opener, head coach Charles Huff had his team act like it was game day from start to finish. They did the Thunderwalk, pregame meetings and tried on their uniforms once more just to make sure everything is ready to go.

Here’s more from Marshall’s practice and why Coach Huff did it this way as the Norfolk State season opener is September 3rd.

