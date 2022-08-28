Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said in a statement Sunday a man was shot and killed by police late Saturday night.

Around 11:10 p.m. Saturday police responded to a call for a wanted person at the 100 block of East Point Drive said Charleston Police. According to the statement released by Charleston Police, officers learned the suspect fled the home towards the wood line.

Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said in a statement a police dog was deployed to help catch the suspect. Hazelett said the suspect took out a gun and shot and killed the dog.

“Charleston Police officers were at a very close distance when the suspect shot the canine. Charleston Police officers returned gunfire striking the suspect,” Hazelett said in the statement.

Hazelett said the suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Charleston Police said a press conference will be held soon where more information about the incident will be released.

This is a developing story, keep checking WSAZ for updates.

