Rams roll Russell

WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams had quite a home opener Saturday night at the high school as they rocked Russell by a final of 53-14. The Rams trailed 7-0 after an early Red Devils score then promptly ran off 53 straight points to get the win. Raceland improves to 2-0 with wins over Class 3A teams Ashland and the Red Devils.

Also tonight in Kentucky high school football, defending Class 1A champs Pikeville lost to Class 5A power Covington Catholic by a final of 27-19. Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

