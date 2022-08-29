3 arrested in connection with baseball bat beating, including juvenile

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an attack on a man with a baseball bat earlier this month, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened Aug. 14 in the 200 block of West Main Street in the St. Albans area.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspects arrived in a dump truck and attacked the 33-year-old man, who has been in critical condition since the attack.

Mark Paul, 44, and Hunter Paul, 24, both were charged with malicious wounding. The third person was charged as a juvenile.

During the attack, one suspect used a baseball bat, another used what appeared to be an expandable baton, and the other brandished a handgun, deputies say.

They said all three weapons were used to repeatedly strike the victim in his body and head.

The suspects tried to flee in the dump truck, ran into vehicle trouble and left the dump truck at the scene before running away.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Detective Pile or Corporal Dolin at 304-357-0169.

