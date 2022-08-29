Charleston Police release name of man shot, killed during officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston Police has released the name of a man shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Saturday, August 27.

Police say Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, of Charleston was shot and killed by officers after shooting and killing a police canine.

According to Charleston Police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Point Drive for a wanted person at approximately 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say Ranson took off toward a wooded area.

At that time, Charleston Police Department Canine, Axel, was deployed to capture Ranson, police say.

Ranson is accused of pulling out a firearm, shooting and killing Axel.

According to Charleston Police, after Ranson shot canine Axel, officers returned fire and shot at Ranson who was still armed and at a very close distance to responding officers.

Ranson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

