City leaders hope to increase homeless outreach and expand housing opportunities in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a Portsmouth City Council meeting in August, Sixth Ward Councilman Dennis Packard discussed his desire to learn more about the homeless population of Portsmouth. Recently, Packard and CAO Executive Director Steve Sturgill helped a homeless woman find temporary shelter at a hotel. She stayed in a hotel for three days, but once those three days were up, the woman was back out on the streets and the men have not heard from her since.

This was concerning for Packard and Sturgill, who now hope to combat the city’s growing homelessness problem. They are now on a mission to learn about the homeless in Portsmouth, with the help of several agencies who provide services for folks who find themselves with nowhere to go.

“We’re obviously going to find some substance abuse issues, medical issues other than addiction. We might find criminal issues. There might be some issues where some folks have warrants,” Packard said.

But in order to move forward with finding ways to help, city leaders need to figure out what is plaguing the homeless community. Some live under bridges, others near flood levees and cemeteries. Sturgill says the low availability of affordable housing is a contributing factor.

“Housing in general is an issue. What we basically need is to try and find a way to provide a place for people to stay and, at the same time, get the supportive services they need,” Sturgill said.

Housing is only half the battle. Outreach can be very challenging as homeless people tend to move around the city.

“The majority might be local, some from out of town. Some might be veterans. We want to know all that we can find,” Packard said.

Once the city has more information, they will be able to move forward with potential grant applications that could secure funding. Additional funding to increase capacity at the local homeless shelter and make sure services are readily available for those who wish to receive them.

