Crash shuts down parts of interstate

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday.
The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday.(Pixabay)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 @ 6:27 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- 1 lane of I-79 northbound in Elkview is back open following an early morning crash Monday.

It happened just before 6 a.m.

Metro 91 dispatchers say one person is being taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY: 08/29/2022 @ 6:10 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say a single vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say the crash was called in by passers-by, and that an injury has been reported.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

