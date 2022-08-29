Crash shuts down parts of interstate

UPDATE: 08/29/2022 @ 6:27 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- 1 lane of I-79 northbound in Elkview is back open following an early morning crash Monday.

It happened just before 6 a.m.

Metro 91 dispatchers say one person is being taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY: 08/29/2022 @ 6:10 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say a single vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say the crash was called in by passers-by, and that an injury has been reported.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

