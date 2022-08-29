CSX railroad performing crossing maintenance in Boone County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CSX railroad work crews are shutting down a number of railroad crossings in Boone County during the coming days and weeks for maintenance. Several of the railroad crossings are on roads maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The following WVDOH routes are scheduled by CSX for crossing maintenance:

County Route 5, Prenter Road, in Seth, will be closed on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Bloomingrose Road and River Avenue, in Bloomingrose, will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Indian Creek Road, in Racine, will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

WV 3 and Peytona Costa Road, in Peytona, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Portions of Dartmouth-Ashford Road, in Ashford, will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022; Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022; and Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Roads will be shut down completely during maintenance work, but CSX will make accommodations for emergency vehicles.

