DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA

The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most of the day, August 29.

Agents are dressed in hazmat materials, because they don’t know what type of material they’re working with.

There is no threat to the public at this time, officials say.

Further information has not been released at this time.

