DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment

Spring Street is expected to closed most of the day August 29 as DEA agents investigate after...
Spring Street is expected to closed most of the day August 29 as DEA agents investigate after materials consistent with manufacturing pills are discovered inside an apartment.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA

The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most of the day, August 29.

Agents are dressed in hazmat materials, because they don’t know what type of material they’re working with.

There is no threat to the public at this time, officials say.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
(Source: AP)
One person dead after explosion
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

W.Va. Board of Education member resigns
fwf
first warning forecast
Hiller might be carrying a backpack and is believed to be homeless.
Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation
CSX railroad performing crossing maintenance in Boone County