Deputies look for break-in suspect

By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help.

Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins.

The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (304) 634-4672.

You can also send the sheriff’s office a message on their Facebook page.

