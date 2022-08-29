Deputies look for break-in suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help.

Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins.

The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (304) 634-4672.

You can also send the sheriff’s office a message on their Facebook page.

