UPDATE | Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 @ 7:52 A.M.
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes.
No injuries were reported.
ORIGINAL STORY: 08/29/2022 @ 7:36 A.M.
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer is blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.
It’s creating traffic backups on the fast lane.
Metro 911 dispatchers say it was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday.
Police officers are on scene.
The eastbound lanes are not being affected.
