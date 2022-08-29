UPDATE | Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed

Metro 911 dispatchers say it was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday.
Metro 911 dispatchers say it was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday.(WV 511)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 @ 7:52 A.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: 08/29/2022 @ 7:36 A.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer is blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

It’s creating traffic backups on the fast lane.

Metro 911 dispatchers say it was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Police officers are on scene.

The eastbound lanes are not being affected.

