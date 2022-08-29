Driver seriously injured after hitting commercial vehicle on US 50

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Ross County was seriously injured Monday after an accident on US 50 near milepost 3 in Harrison Township.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a man driving a Toyota Camry drove left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer head on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was extracted from his vehicle and taken to the hospital. His passenger only sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

US 50 was closed for approximately 4 hours, troopers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Huntington police respond to call in Guyandotte neighborhood
Person in custody after shooting; elementary school, childcare center lockdowns lifted
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
(Source: AP)
One person dead after explosion

Latest News

Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
Actress Tori Spelling on life hacks for parenting and back-to-school
Actress Tori Spelling on life hacks for parenting and back-to-school
Bookmark Monday | Top four picks from the Tamarack
Bookmark Monday | Top four picks from the Tamarack
Mr. Sandless
Mr. Sandless