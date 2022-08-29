Driver seriously injured after hitting commercial vehicle on US 50

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Ross County was seriously injured Monday after an accident on US 50 near milepost 3 in Harrison Township.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a man driving a Toyota Camry drove left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer head on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was extracted from his vehicle and taken to the hospital. His passenger only sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

US 50 was closed for approximately 4 hours, troopers say.

