Elementary school, childcare center on lockdown; police investigating shooting in area

Huntington police respond to call in Guyandotte neighborhood
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are investigating a shooting in the Guyandotte neighborhood.

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Richmond and Buffington Streets.

At this time it is not known if anyone has been injured.

Guyandotte elementary school and Children’s Place Learning Center are both on lockdown as police continue the investigation.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown at the school was put in place as a precautionary measure.

Children’s Place Learning Center was also put on lockdown, said Sienna Thompson, an employee at the childcare center.

Huntington police have not confirmed any additional details.

The police department’s SWAT unit and Cabell County EMS are on the scene and several streets are taped off to the public.

