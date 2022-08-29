Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet.

His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.

“Whether it’s through pedestrian safety near a school, new and improved stations for our first responders or providing clean water to unserved communities, these projects are moving Kentucky forward,” Beshear said.

Both the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department and Blaine Volunteer Fire Department were awarded $750,000.

The Louisa Fire Department is using the money to renovate the 50-year-old Main Street station.

The renovations will include: new meeting and training rooms for firefighters, replacing garage doors, installing a new roof, ceiling and addressing other maintenance issues.

“It’s in deplorable conditions; it probably won’t survive another snow. The snow will probably bring the roof in,” said Eddie Preston, chief of the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department.

The Blaine Fire Department is using the money to help build a new station.

The old station was destroyed by fire in 2013. Since then, the department has relied on staging its trucks and equipment at various locations throughout the district.

“We’ve got equipment sitting at volunteers houses,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Wheeler.

The new facility will include two vehicle bays, a kitchenette, a training and meeting room, an office and restroom facilities. The primary service area of the station covers about119 square miles and 1,456 households.

“It’s a game-changer, the biggest game-changer Blaine has ever had,” Wheeler said.

The governor also announced a $867,000 in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Big Sandy Water District. The funds will help install more than 4 miles of new water lines in Lawrence County along KY 1690, Pleasant Valley, Meades Branch, Jude Hollow, Brushy Road, Oakley Road and Nelson Road. The new lines will serve 58 currently unserved households.

A ceremonial check for $98,842 was also presented to the city of Louisa for the construction of a pedestrian/bike path and new sidewalk that will connect local schools, athletic facilities, health care providers and neighborhoods.

The project will stretch nearly four-tenths of a mile at 10-feet wide, beginning at Louisa Middle School as an asphalt bike/pedestrian path, running along Kentucky Highway 644 to its intersection with Meadowbrook Lane, at which point the path transitions to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of Meadowbrook to its intersection with Gene Wilson Boulevard and along Gene Wilson to Pearl Street.

In Boyd County, Gov. Beshear announced about 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County will soon, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet.

“High speed internet is the infrastructure of the future, just as important as roads and bridges,” Beshear said. “This makes this community competitive, competitive for our families and what they need in terms of health care for education, and it makes them competitive in business.”

Kinetic’s ultrafast gigabit broadband lets users download 1,000 megabits a second, which is 100 times faster than the average U.S. internet speed.

“I have no idea what that means but I know it’s really fast,” Beshear said.

Nathan Parks, CEO of High Performance Computer Services in Ashland, said he switched to the service about three months ago.

“It’s really improved connections with customers,” he said.

He said this will allow some of his customers to switch over, saying it will drastically improve the way they can do business.

“Another thing this brings beyond the speed is reliability. Having a reliable connection is really important because the effects of downtime on a business can be very expensive very quickly,” Parks said.

The Boyd County Fiber Project is being funded by Kinetic. It is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint.

They hope to have the project completed by the end of the year.

The governor also announced a $750,000 grant for the Westwood Fire Department for renovations for the station.

