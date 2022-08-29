Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County.

A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk Plaza and under the same ownership as the restaurant in Southridge.

Tom Minturn will also own and operate this second location.

This occasion marks the breaking of ground for the first tenant in the Park Place development.

Park Place is a new shopping center under the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District that was approved by the South Charleston City Council and the West Virginia Legislature.

Under the TIF District, the sales tax generated at the new shopping center will be used for future public improvement projects.

