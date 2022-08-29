Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County.

A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk Plaza and under the same ownership as the restaurant in Southridge.

Tom Minturn will also own and operate this second location.

This occasion marks the breaking of ground for the first tenant in the Park Place development.

Park Place is a new shopping center under the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District that was approved by the South Charleston City Council and the West Virginia Legislature.

Under the TIF District, the sales tax generated at the new shopping center will be used for future public improvement projects.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
(Source: AP)
One person dead after explosion
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
Upon arriving at the scene, police found seven victims, each with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured

Latest News

CSX railroad performing crossing maintenance in Boone County
Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14...
Ky to use grant for technology to deter wrong-way drivers
Metro 911 dispatchers say it was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday.
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 29th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast