‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Huntington police respond to call in Guyandotte neighborhood
Person in custody after shooting; elementary school, childcare center lockdowns lifted
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
(Source: AP)
One person dead after explosion

Latest News

Latest on allegations against Rockstar Cheer Owner Scott Foster
Rockstar Cheer Scandal
Driver seriously injured after hitting commercial vehicle on US 50
FILE - Walmart has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission.
Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit by FTC over money transfers
Police responded to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday.
Heroic employee tried to disarm gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say