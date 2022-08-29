Journey Through Parenthood | Talking to children about the dangers of vaping
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, have become very popular, but are very dangerous.
Martina Bills talks to Dr. Christy Sadreameli, a pediatric pulmonologist, about the dangers, addictiveness and how to communicate the concerns to your child.
For more information about The Vape Challenge, click on the following link: TalkAboutVaping.org.
