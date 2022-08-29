Last gasp rain for a very wet month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -By now it is well documented how the thundery month of August has put an exclamation point on a humid and wet summer. Of course Charleston is now sporting the title of “wettest summer” since records began (late 1800,early 1900s) so any additional rain will go into propping those rainfalls even higher. Not as gaudy but still rather stout are the rainfalls for the River Cities of Huntington-Ashland-Ironton, Coalfield region and your neighborhood. So no surprise the last rain of the month is due in town tonight and again on Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will pass on occasion through Tuesday with the last of the squalls gone in time for Tuesday evening outdoor sports. Still it will not rain all day on Tuesday, rather spokes or bands of showers and thunderstorms will dot the radar scope from time to time.

Since high temperatures made the low 90s the past 2 days, there will be an extra amount of heat energy and humidity stored in the atmosphere which can be tapped by the approaching front.

So local street flooding and power hits would be possible with the heavier cells on Tuesday. Naturally highs will be held down compared to Monday so temperatures will top out near 80.

By Wednesday into the start of the holiday weekend sunshiny days and clear nights should be the norm. Highs will start in the low 80s on Wednesday before making a run at 90 by the weekend. So tailgaters should plan on a hot time on the parking lot for any day game (Marshall at the Joan) and warm and summery conditions for night games (Back Yard Brawl, OSU-ND).

Some clarity on the risk for rain by the end of the holiday weekend will be greatly sought out!

