Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47.

Monday, the sheriff’s office released several photos of Hiller captured at different business locations around Kanawha City.

Deputies say Hiller may be carrying a backpack and is believed to be homeless.

Hiller is described as 5′8 inches tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Hiller, please contact Detective R.A. Alford at 304-357-0169.

