Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47.

Monday, the sheriff’s office released several photos of Hiller captured at different business locations around Kanawha City.

Hiller might be carrying a backpack and is believed to be homeless. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

Hiller is described as 5′8 inches tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Hiller, please contact Detective R.A. Alford at 304-357-0169.

