Ohio beats Herd at home

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.

Ohio hosts VMI next Sunday while Marshall travels to Radford for a Thursday night game. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
(Source: AP)
One person dead after explosion
Upon arriving at the scene, police found seven victims, each with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
The Burl and Landline Presents: A Concert for EKY Flood Relief
Concert raises thousands for EKY flood relief
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation...
City leaders call for action after recent shootings

Latest News

Bobcats win 3-1 Sunday night in NCAA women's soccer
MU Ohio soccer
Two local games highlighted the Saturday night action
Rams roll Russell
Two local games highlighted the Saturday night action
KY high school football
Marshall creates a game day atmosphere as Norfolk State game approaches
Herd is one week away from season opener