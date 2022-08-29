Ohio beats Herd at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.

Ohio hosts VMI next Sunday while Marshall travels to Radford for a Thursday night game. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Sunday night.

