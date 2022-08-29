WVU names starting quarterback

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three days before the renewal of the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown named his starting quarterback. Georgia transfer JT Daniels won the job according to Brown who said in his Monday press conference “JT earned the right to start. Decision making is what really earned the job for him.” In his previous years behind center, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

WVU and Pitt kick off at 7:00 pm from Pittsburgh.

