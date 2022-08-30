Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the telethon raised more than $150,000. He said that donations are still rolling in and you can still donate at this link or by scanning the QR code below.

Among those in attendance included host T. Graham Brown, the duo Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth, and Taylor Austin Dye. There were also performances and messages from Wynonna Judd, Lee Greenwood and others.

Eastern Kentucky musicians used their talents to help raise money for flood relief.

“When you see your community devastated when you feel what your family, friends and neighbors are feeling, it’s very traumatic,” said Buckhorn Native Robin Gabbard.

Performers like Halfway to Hazard hit the stage Monday night.

“Any way that we can try to fill the nook and cranny of anywhere that money needs to go,” said Chad Warrix. “We’re looking for families that you know, maybe have fallen between the cracks.”

It is images like Buckhorn and Highway 476 in Perry County some artists remember.

“Just totally devastated, and it’s awesome that we can get together and do something like this,” said Wolfe County Native Tyler Booth.

The telethon stretched beyond Kentucky’s borders. Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown from Nashville, Tennessee cohosted the event. He saw the devastation firsthand more than one month ago.

“People of Kentucky are very resilient, great folks,” he said. “I’m from the south, I love to see people come together like this and we’re just trying to help.”

