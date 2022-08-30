Crews on scene of three vehicle crash

The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say crews are on the scene of a crash on the entrance ramp to I-79 Southbound in Elkview.

It happened just after 6:30 Tuesday morning on the Frame Road overpass of I-79 and involves three vehicles.

That’s around the 9 mile marker by Frame Road.

Right now, fire crews and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

Crews at the scene tell us two people were taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition yet.

Right now, one lane is open on the overpass, but traffic on Frame Road is delayed.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Burns
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Spring Street is expected to closed most of the day August 29 as DEA agents investigate after...
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
Deputies look for break-in suspect

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their...
Paramount offers concert tickets for information leading to thief
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Aug 29
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Aug 29
Police say 30-year-old Logan Burns is facing a long list of charges.
Man arrested after shooting in Guyandotte