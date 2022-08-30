Crews on scene of three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say crews are on the scene of a crash on the entrance ramp to I-79 Southbound in Elkview.

It happened just after 6:30 Tuesday morning on the Frame Road overpass of I-79 and involves three vehicles.

That’s around the 9 mile marker by Frame Road.

Right now, fire crews and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

Crews at the scene tell us two people were taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition yet.

Right now, one lane is open on the overpass, but traffic on Frame Road is delayed.

