Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An electric vehicle manufacturer is trying to clean up Charleston’s air with a new faculty to build zero-emission, electric battery-powered buses. The company is called GreenPower, and their officials are excited to bring this technology to the Mountain State.

“The state seems to really embrace the technology,” said GreenPower Motor Company President Brendan Riley. “The fact of clean air transportation for the kids seems to be a big success here in the state so far.”

This technology isn’t new, with electric vehicles taking the industry by storm. What is new, though, is putting it into commercial vehicles like school buses.

“It’s been developing now. We believe it’s very developed, very mature,” Riley said. “We have hundreds of these buses, not just GreenPower. The industry has hundreds of these buses driving on the streets of the United States.”

The main focus is improving air quality, but manufacturers say the perks go beyond that.

“The battery electric powered school buses work better in the snow, they handle better, they have more modern features, traction control stability control that all modern vehicles and all electric vehicles pretty much have,” Riley said.

Production in the South Charleston facility is set to start in September.

“We’d like to see at least a hundred school buses operating in this state over the next year,” Riley said.

The state has bought three of the buses already to give them a try and get used to the technology, and there are grants available to buy more in the future.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.