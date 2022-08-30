Kentucky public libraries to receive funding to support remote learning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As pencil and paper get erased from how many students used to complete assignments before the COVID-19 pandemic, having access to a computer or iPad is essential.

“We make it possible for families to have the resources they need,” Christy Terry, director of the Johnson County Public Library in Kentucky, said.

Thanks to a federal program called the “Emergency Connectivity Fund” more than $1.2 million in commitments is going towards dozens of public libraries across Kentucky, including Johnson and Pike counties.

These funds are aimed at helping make sure public libraries are equipped with the necessary technology to support remote learning -- such as laptops, tablets, or hotspots.

“The money that we applied for this year will be used for service on the hotspots that we purchased with the funds before. The money will buy the services for another year,” Terry said.

Just like checking out your favorite book, this money for the Johnson County Public Library will go toward giving families the opportunity to check out a hotspot for three weeks, according to Terry.

“Check out a hotspot, take it home-- then you have internet service at your home. Then you check it back in and someone else can borrow it,” Terry said.

The program deadline was extended to December 2023 because of the pandemic. So far, more than $218,000 has been approved for the period between July 2022 and December 2023 with more applications under review.

