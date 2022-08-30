Man accused of sharing child sexual abuse material arrested

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man who was discovered sharing sexually explicit images online is behind bars, according to Kentucky State Police.

On August 26, 2022, The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 14 arrested Calvin D Workman, 55, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Workman was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Equipment used to store and share child sexual abuse material was seized as a search warrant was executed at a home in Lawrence County on August 26.

The equipment will be taken to APD’s forensic team for examination, according to KSP.

Workman is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12, and 1 count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance. These charges are Class C felonies, punishable by five to ten years in prison for each count.

Workman was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

