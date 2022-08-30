Man arrested on child porn charges after FBI raids home

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing charges after an FBI raid revealed hundreds of images depicting child pornography.

According to court documents, the FBI applied for and received a federal search warrant authorizing the search of 919 Baier Street in St. Albans in reference to child pornography on August 24, 2022.

The search warrant stemmed from an FBI investigation regarding downloads of child pornography in 2021.

An affidavit indicates agents found 1,179 examples of suspected child pornography linked to an IP address tied to the address.

A subpoena issued to Suddenlink revealed the IP address was assigned to Billy Griffith, 56, as the subscriber.

Agents then drove by the residence and used DMV records to further link Griffith to the specified address.

While executing the search warrant, law enforcement seized electronic evidence, including a laptop computer belonging to Griffith.

Court documents state investigators located several hundred images depicting child pornography in a folder called ‘bills phone backup 1172021.’

Griffith was arraigned on Monday, August 29.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Officials say Griffith did post bond.

Further information has not been released.

