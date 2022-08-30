Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday.

Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.

Collins was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation started Aug. 11 when deputies responded to a report of an assault in the Van Lear community. Stacy Collins was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies found his 12-year-old daughter Stacia Collins who was missing and had not been to school that day or the prior day.

We spoke with Stacia’s mother, who said she had some online messaging exchanges with Stacy Collins the day before her daughter’s death -- asking if she wanted to talk to her daughter one last time.

She said he stopped responding after that message and she never heard from him or her daughter again.

Sheriff Saylor said there in no known motive for girl’s death, but he emphasized the investigation remains underway.

