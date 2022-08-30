Multi-million dollar investment will expand General Mills operations

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - General Mills in Jackson County, Ohio, is expanding operations thanks to a $100 million investment in its Wellston facility. The manufacturing facility there has provided stable employment for nearby residents for years.

“If General Mills pulled out, there probably wouldn’t be a Wellston,” said Mayor Charlie Hudson. Fortunately for the people of Wellston, they won’t have to worry about that scenario. “General Mills is here to stay, and we base all of our future plans off that.”

The expansion will create 30 new jobs.

“I like to brag that we are first in food. Everyday we are producing millions of entrees that go all over the world,” said Samuel Brady, who is the president and CEO of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership.

The investment is a collaborative effort, thanks to a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development, a $400,000 JobsOhio grant and Ohio Southeast. The expansion brings General Mills employment total to more than 1,000.

“These folks will be going out to eat here in Wellston and buying homes here locally. There are local contractors and service folks who will be installing equipment for this expansion. There is such a bigger ripple effect,” said Ohio Southeast’s Project Manager Taylor Stepp.

Investments like this one also give local officials more leverage at the state level.

“When we’re going beyond the county line to Columbus saying, ‘Hey we want your investment in Appalachia and in Jackson County,’ we can point to these successes. We can point to these reinvestments in our county and say that these folks believe in us. They’re reinvesting so come on down and we’ll get you started,” said County Commission President Jon Hensler.

