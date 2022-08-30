Woman dead in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead late Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.

Charleston Police say the victim was a woman, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Dispatchers say a suspect was detained just down the street from where the shooting happened.

Officers with both the Charleston police and fire departments are on the scene.

