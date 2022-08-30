Woman dead in Charleston shooting

One dead in Charleston shooting
One dead in Charleston shooting(KWTX #1)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead late Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.

Charleston Police say the victim was a woman, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Dispatchers say a suspect was detained just down the street from where the shooting happened.

Officers with both the Charleston police and fire departments are on the scene.

We also have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Burns
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Spring Street is expected to closed most of the day August 29 as DEA agents investigate after...
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
The canine officer lost his life Saturday in an officer involved shooting.
Service arrangements for CPD K-9 killed in the line of duty announced
On August 26, 2022, The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 14 arrested Calvin D Workman, 55, on...
Man accused of sharing child sexual abuse material arrested