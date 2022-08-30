Paramount offers concert tickets for information leading to thief

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their...
The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.(Paramount Arts Center)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A trailer has been reported as stolen from the Paramount Arts Center.

The theatre made the announcement Monday evening.

The trailer, which Paramount officials say is used for their outdoor shows, was taken from the building’s parking lot.

Staff were able to get two pictures from security camera footage showing a man hooking up an SUV to the trailer.

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their...
The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.(Paramount Arts Center)

If you recognize the man in the picture or the SUV, the Paramount says you can send them a private message on Facebook.

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Burns
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Spring Street is expected to closed most of the day August 29 as DEA agents investigate after...
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
Deputies look for break-in suspect

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Aug 29
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Aug 29
Police say 30-year-old Logan Burns is facing a long list of charges.
Man arrested after shooting in Guyandotte
Portsmouth, Ohio
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon