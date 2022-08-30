Paramount offers concert tickets for information leading to thief

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A trailer has been reported as stolen from the Paramount Arts Center.

The theatre made the announcement Monday evening.

The trailer, which Paramount officials say is used for their outdoor shows, was taken from the building’s parking lot.

Staff were able to get two pictures from security camera footage showing a man hooking up an SUV to the trailer.

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival. (Paramount Arts Center)

If you recognize the man in the picture or the SUV, the Paramount says you can send them a private message on Facebook.

