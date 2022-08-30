Service arrangements for CPD K-9 killed in the line of duty announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty on Aug. 27 will be laid to rest Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

K-9 Axel gave his life saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with an armed wanted man who took off from police into the woods.

Services will be held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with visitation starting at noon and the memorial service starting at 2 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m. and thru the end of the service, two lanes of Quarrier Street, beginning at Clendenin Street will be closed.

Civic Center Drive will be accessible for parking at the Coliseum and Convention Center.

