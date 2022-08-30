Several arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several people were arrested following an sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria was carried out by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Hurricane Police Department, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The arrests for soliciting a minor online were made over the weekend as suspects traveled to Putnam County to meet up with individuals who they believed to be minors for sexual purposes, according to Sheriff Eggleton.

Operation Soteria began Friday, August 26 and concluded Sunday, August 28.

According to Sherriff Eggleton, those arrested are accused of using an electronic device to communicate with an individual they believed to be 14-years-old.

Sheriff Eggleton stated, “I have dedicated my life to protecting the citizens of West Virginia and while I am the Sheriff in Putnam County, I will continue to ensure our children are safe. There will be more operations like this one conducted in the future.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.