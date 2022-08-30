Super Sunday in Portsmouth

Jump starting River Days
Portsmouth, Ohio
Portsmouth, Ohio(Joseph Payton)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”

There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A ground breaking at new location in Kanawha County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
Huntington police respond to call in Guyandotte neighborhood
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Emergency crews respond to an accident along I-79 Monday morning.
Road reopens following crash
Spring Street is expected to closed most of the day August 29 as DEA agents investigate after...
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody

Latest News

2 teacher’s aides charged for failing to report abuse at school
2 teacher’s aides charged for failing to report abuse at school
The K-9 officer lost his life Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
Charleston Police Chief honors fallen K-9 Officer Axel
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
August's last wet hurrah!
First Warning Forecast