Transformer blows, power pole catches fire at Huntington High School

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blown transformer has caused a power pole to catch fire and block the entrance to Huntington High School, according to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers.

Flowers says AEP is responding to restore power to high school campus buildings as first responders work to knock down flames and restore the power pole that has fallen across the roadway.

According to officials, the fallen power pole is located near the security gate.

Flowers says until first responders are finished clearing the scene, no one can enter or exit Huntington High School grounds. The roadway will be closed until further notice.

WSAZ will update this story as soon as the roadway has been cleared by emergency officials.

