Whopping summer rains come to a merciful end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer of 2022 will go into the annals of weather lore locally as one of consistent high humidity and frequent rains. While neither characteristics is especially out of the norm the persistence with which both conspired to rain and thunder upon us will be known for years as a true marvel. I will stop short of calling it a freak of nature since that would imply we won’t see another summer like this for a long time.

One last pencil thin band of rain will cross the region this evening in scattered form before a nice stretch of September rolls in heading into the Labor Day weekend. Foggy mornings will give way to blue sky afternoon. Highs will be held down to the low 80s the next few days before battling to reach 90 again by the weekend.

Of course September starts the traditional dry season so unless a tropical storm/hurricane remnants pass thro8ugh the region, the harvest season will enjoy plenty of warm sun days and cool nights. The first frosts of the season are not yet in sight but a typical year will see mid to late October (early October in the high country) for Jack Frost to make an appearance.

The climate prediction center of the National Weather Service has run its supercomputer ensembles out to the month of November. The result is a warm autumn and normal fall for rain. This leads one to speculate that the first high country snows will be a bit later than normal in arriving.

As for fall foliage season plenty of rain has the mast in the forests vibrant but the trick to a spectacular season will be avoiding a windy and wet storm just before colors peak along with a substantial second half of October chilly spell just before All Hallows Eve!

So get the apple cider ready (Apple Festival in Jackson in late September, Apple Days in Paintsville early October) and don’t forget about the Black walnut Festival in Spencer in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.