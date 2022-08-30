Woman charged in man’s overdose death

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Athens County woman is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with a man’s overdose death.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Inman, 23, died on January 31, 2022 at a home on Nurad Road.

After an investigation, deputies determined Inman died of an overdose from multiple drugs.

In August, a grand jury in Athens County indicted Tiffany Sorrell, 23, of Millfield, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking.

Investigators said Sorrell and Inman communicated shortly before Inman’s death about the sale of drugs.

Sorrell was taken into custody on August 29, 2022.

“The Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences to the family of Paul Inman. Actions have consequences and it is our mission to hold dealers accountable in Athens County,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith.

