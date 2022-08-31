Body found in Ohio River

(KTTC)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River.

According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue.

Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of days.

The body has been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

