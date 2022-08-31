Body found in Ohio River
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River.
According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue.
Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of days.
The body has been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.