Booking a getaway with Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re on the hunt for your next getaway, you don’t have to look far.
Daniel and Misty Tanner stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can book a vacation with Walker Creek Farms and Cabins.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.