Boyd County students head back to school

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Catlettsburg Elementary students headed back to school Wednesday morning. A new year brings new faces, including a new principal -- Jana Osborne.

“First day for everybody,” Osborne said. “Everybody’s lost but so am I, but we’re all gonna make it!”

Osborne came from an administrative role at the middle school.

“I’m just glad to be back with elementary people, adults and kids. There’s just something about them,” Osborne said. “They love people and just have fun everywhere they go. I’m just excited for a year we can hopefully be as normal as we can and give kids a great experience while they’re here.”

Parents had mixed emotions.

“A little nervous, a little excited because he was excited,” said parent Shay Kinney about her first-grader. “A little guilty because I’m glad he’s going, to be honest.”

The staff did what they could to make it a fun and memorable day.

“The teachers had a theme; they all wanted to do Under The Sea,” Osborne said. “We all dressed up, there’s a bunch of them in there dressed up. We want the kids to be fun; we want them to know it’s a fun place.”

“He was very excited to see his teacher in swim trunks,” Kinney said. “That’s the first thing he said this morning when he woke up, that he can’t wait to see Mr. Dixon in swim trunks.”

It’s not all fun and games though, faculty has been working on intruder safety drills.

“They had safety training through the summer, and the staff met again a couple of days ago. We reviewed safety protocols and procedures and how we need to do things if something happens,” Osborne said.

