City to fund million dollar paving project

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for.

“What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said.

One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep a close eye on is Delaware Street in Ironton.

However, Stevens will tell you driving around Ironton has taken a toll on his car.

“I’ve been through two tires and I’ve been driving since 2018,” Stevens said.

Neighbors tell me they can’t remember the last time roads like Delaware Street were paved. However, soon drivers can expect to see dozens of streets in the city of Ironton providing a smoother ride.

“This will be the first phase project. This is separate from any of the grant funded applications. This is a city funded paving project that will pave roughly over 50 blocks for the city,” Mayor Sam Cramblit said.

Cramblit says this project will cost a little more than $1 million to complete and should wrap up by the end of 2023.

There are other planned paving projects that are funded through grants, however the mayor says this additional $1 millionr project will be conducted on streets that do not qualify for grant funding.

“This will be the most paving in the next year that has been completed since I’ve been alive,” Cramblit said. “I don’t want to just pave over what we have and then in a year or two it’s in the same condition. This is something that will last for generations to come.”

