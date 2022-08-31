Fraternity suspended in hazing investigation

Officials say the suspension will remain in effect as the investigation and review process...
Officials say the suspension will remain in effect as the investigation and review process proceed. (Source: WVU)(WDTV)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended following reports of hazing incidents the university says violate the student conduct code.

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was suspended Tuesday evening by WVU.

The interim suspension prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities. It also bars them from participating, organizing, or attending social functions, along with other restrictions, the university announced.

Officials say the suspension will remain in effect as the investigation and review process proceed.

“We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said in a statement.

The university says the claims of hazing could be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the WVU’s code of conduct.

Hazing resources for students can be found by tapping here. Reports can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
The search warrant stemmed from an FBI investigation regarding downloads of child pornography...
Man arrested on child porn charges after FBI raids home
Woman killed in Charleston shooting
Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
Logan Burns
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Aug 30
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Aug 30
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to thousands
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to hundreds
Man arrested in Charleston shooting
Man arrested in Charleston shooting
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200