Fraternity suspended in hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended following reports of hazing incidents the university says violate the student conduct code.

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was suspended Tuesday evening by WVU.

The interim suspension prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities. It also bars them from participating, organizing, or attending social functions, along with other restrictions, the university announced.

Officials say the suspension will remain in effect as the investigation and review process proceed.

“We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said in a statement.

The university says the claims of hazing could be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the WVU’s code of conduct.

Reports can be made anonymously.

